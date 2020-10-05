The man’s career as a school custodian had ended abruptly when he tore cartilage in his shoulder while lifting heavy garbage cans to load a dumpster. He suffered lasting damage, but he managed to find other work. He told Lamb he was counting on Social Security when he retires. As their conversation ended, Lamb said, the man took out his big janitor key ring, grabbed Lamb’s hand, and pressed something into his palm. It was his dog tag from serving in Korea. He was a veteran, too.