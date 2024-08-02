Donald Trump has a weekend rally in Atlanta, while Kamala Harris gets ready for a swing-state tour next week

Vice President Kamala Harris has a clear campaign event schedule this weekend ahead of a busy week next week, while former president Donald Trump has one Southern rally on the docket Saturday.

Harris, who obtained enough votes from Democratic delegates to secure the party’s nomination Friday, has no campaign events publicly scheduled this weekend. But starting Tuesday in Philadelphia, she will kick off a seven-state tour with her as-yet-unannounced vice presidential nominee in tow.

The Philadelphia stop is scheduled to take place at the Liacouras Center at Temple University, and marks Harris’ first appearance in Philadelphia since beginning her presidential campaign. Harris’ rally is also the Liacouras Center’s second time this summer hosting a presidential rally, with Trump having stopped there back in June.

Harris’ Philly visit is scheduled to be her first with her running mate, whoever it may be. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is among the front-runners for the nomination, but has so far remained mum about his interest in the job when asked about it by reporters.

Following her stop in Philly, Harris is scheduled to embark in a multi-state tour, with appearances throughout the week in Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, the White House said.

Trump and his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, have one campaign rally scheduled Saturday in Atlanta, where Harris held a rally earlier this week. That event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

The pair has one other rally scheduled, according to the Trump campaign’s website as of Friday afternoon. That event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9, in Bozeman, Mont.