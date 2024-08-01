Kamala Harris’ Philly rally will be held at Temple’s Liacouras Center

Vice President Kamala Harris’ first rally with her yet-to-be-named running mate will be at Temple University’s 10,000-seat basketball arena on Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the planning.

The rally at the Liacouras Center will be Harris’ first campaign stop in Philadelphia since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race. It will kick off a multistate campaign tour with her running mate, who is expected to be named in the coming days. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a native of the Philadephia suburbs, is among the front-runners for the nomination.

The event will also be the second time this summer that the Liacouras Center hosted a presidential rally. Former President Donald Trump held a campaign event there in June.

Former U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, said Thursday that interest in Tuesday’s rally with Harris is high. The state Democratic Party, which works in conjunction with the Harris campaign in the state, has registered thousands of people already.

Since launching her presidential campaign, Harris has drawn larger crowds than Biden had. About 10,000 people turned out for a rally this week in Atlanta.

“We got people calling every 10 minutes asking, ‘Can I go?’” Brady said. “No disrespect to Joe, he’s my buddy, but him getting out, them putting someone else in, it’s causing a lot of excitement.”

The rally in Philadelphia, which is expected to happen in the evening, will be the first in a seven-stop tour Harris makes across swing states with her running mate next week.

Other Democrats considered to be on the shortlist for the nomination are U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.