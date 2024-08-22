Donald Trump calls Josh Shapiro a ‘highly overrated Jewish Governor’ in social media rant

In a midnight post on his Truth Social network, former President Donald Trump attacked Gov. Josh Shapiro and appeared to mock his faith following his Wednesday night speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Referring to him as a “highly overrated Jewish Governor,” Trump claimed Shapiro “has done nothing for Israel” and called his speech “really bad and poorly delivered.” Trump also claimed without merit that Vice President Kamala Harris “hates Israel” and that he’s done more for Israel “than any person.”

“The man who wants to be president again is calling Josh Shapiro a Jewish governor, sending up smoke signals to some of his supporters,” Morning Joe cohost Willie Geist said Thursday on MSNBC in reaction to Trump’s attack. “As the Democrats get better, Trump gets worse,” wrote longtime conservative commentator Bill Kristol.

Shapiro said earlier this week that he’s “not going to be lectured” by Trump on antisemitism after the former president and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, have repeatedly suggested Shapiro wasn’t selected as Harris’ running mate because he’s Jewish. Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish.

“Donald Trump is completely full of it, and he’s trying to use me, and he’s trying to use other Jews to divide Americans further,” Shapiro told reporters in Chicago on Monday, as the DNC began. “We have seen this with Donald Trump over and over and over again. He is the least credible person when it comes to standing up against hatred and bigotry.”

A spokesperson for Shapiro could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Prior to his prime-time speech before the Democratic National Convention, Shapiro said in a live interview with Politico that Trump was using him “to try and divide people.”

“The No. 1 guy who pushes these types of tropes into our politics is Donald Trump,” Shapiro said. “That guy has absolutely no credibility to speak on these issues.”

Shapiro also said that attacks on his faith and his support for Israel while he was under consideration to become Harris’ running mate didn’t bother him, but noted that the rhetoric impacted others.

“I recognize that I was attacked for my faith,” Shapiro said about the public scrutiny he faced. “I’m very proud of my faith. My faith calls me to serve. Those attacks didn’t hurt my feelings… What upset me about this was the way it made other people feel.”

Shapiro told Politico he heard from young Jews who said they were worried about their faith after seeing how he was targeted, which upset him. He also reaffirmed that Harris’ decision had nothing to do with his Jewish faith.

The governor also reiterated his position on the Israel-Hamas war, condemning the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and saying that he grieves the deaths of tens of thousands of people in Gaza.

“I don’t think those two concepts are mutually exclusive for all people who are involved in this,” Shapiro added. “I want the hostages home, and I want to see an end to the violence.”

Shapiro also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “terrible leader” and “has been leading Israel down a dangerous and destructive path long before Oct. 7.”

On Wednesday night, Shapiro used his brief but energizing speech at the DNC to attack Trump and Republicans for trying to limit the freedoms of Americans across the country.

“While [Trump] cloaks himself in the blanket of freedom, what he’s offering isn’t freedom at all,” Shapiro said. “Because it’s not freedom to tell our children what books they’re allowed to read. It’s not freedom to tell women what they can do with their bodies. And it sure as hell isn’t freedom to say you can go vote, but he gets to pick the winner.”