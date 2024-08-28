Kamala Harris starts Georgia bus tour as Donald Trump’s campaign focuses on Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is back on the trail this week, and former President Donald Trump’s campaign is keeping its focus on the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are focusing on Georgia starting Wednesday, with a two-day bus tour of the southern part of the state. That tour, the Associated Press reports, will end in a rally in Savannah Thursday, but further details had not yet been publicly announced early Wednesday afternoon.

The Georgia trip serves as the rescheduled visit for an earlier planned visit that was canceled due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Debby earlier this month. It will serve as Harris’ seventh trip to Georgia this year.

As Harris and Walz are in Georgia, second gentleman Doug Emhoff will campaign on Harris’ behalf in other areas of the country. Earlier this week, Emhoff focused his efforts in New York, but will head out West beginning Thursday with appearances in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Ketchum, Idaho. Friday, Emhoff will deliver remarks at campaign events in Aspen, Colo., and San Francisco.

Next week, Harris’ campaign will turn its attention back to Pennsylvania, when she and President Joe Biden will hold a campaign event in Pittsburgh on Monday. Harris is also slated to appear in Detroit that day.

Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, maintains its focus on Pennsylvania this week with a pair of events. Up first is an appearance from running mate Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), who was slated to appear at an event Wednesday in Erie before making his way to De Pere, Wis., later in the day.

Trump, meanwhile, will hold a rally in La Crosse, Wis., Thursday. That event, slated to take place at the La Crosse Center, will also feature former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard — who recently endorsed Trump’s bid for the presidency — as a guest moderator at a scheduled town hall.

Trump will then head to Pennsylvania Friday for a rally in Johnstown at the 1st Summit Arena. The event is scheduled to open to the public at 12:30 p.m.

Trump’s rallies follow the filing of a new indictment against him over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Filed Tuesday, that indictment narrows the allegations in the wake of a Supreme Court opinion last month that granted former presidents broad immunity. In a statement posted to social media, Trump called the new indictment an “effort to resurrect a ‘dead’ Witch Hunt.”

Next month, both Harris and Trump are slated to be in Philadelphia for a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center Sept. 10.