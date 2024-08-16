The first debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will take place in Philly

Philadelphia is once again back at the center of the political universe.

The first of two announced presidential debates between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will take place at the National Constitution Center on Sept. 10, ABC News announced Friday.

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. and air live on ABC, ABC News Live, Disney and Hulu, the network said. It will be moderated by Linsey Davis — an anchor on World News Tonight — and David Muir, another World News Tonight anchor and the cohost of 20/20.

The location announcement comes after Trump claimed the debate would take place across the street from the National Constitution Center at Independence Hall. At the time of Trump’s claims, ABC told The Inquirer a venue had not been confirmed.

The debate will mark the first time Trump and Harris will face off since Harris became the democratic nominee for president after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris, following his own disastrous debate performance in June. Harris formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination earlier this month.

Trump initially backed out of proposed Sept. 10 debate because it was scheduled when Biden was his opponent. He instead proposed a Sept. 4 debate hosted by Fox News in front of an audience.

“I’ll see her on September 4th, or I won’t see her at all,” Trump posted to his social media platform Truth Social on Aug. 3.

He then recommitted to the debate at a news conference held at his Florida country club Mar-a-Largo where he kept pushing for the Sept. 4 debate, as well as a third one, this time on Sept. 25 with NBC.

The Harris campaign told ABC News that she would not debate Trump on Sept. 4 and that future debates are contingent on Trump actually showing up to the first one.

Trump is suing ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for defamation after the Good Morning America anchor said a jury concluded Trump had “raped” E. Jean Carroll. The Manhattan jury had found Trump liable for sexual abuse but not rape in the 2023 trial, which has a narrower definition under New York state law.

During a recent appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump said that the ongoing legal proceedings would not effect his ability to debate on ABC since Stephanopoulos would not be hosting.

“You can use that as an excuse, I could use that,” Trump said. “My preference would be Fox ... the most important thing is we get to debate.”

As for the vice presidential nominees, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance will debate in New York City on Oct. 1, hosted by CBS.