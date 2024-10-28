In an ad for former President Donald Trump that aired during Sunday’s Eagles game, Trump says the country had “gone to hell” under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

To illustrate his accusation, the two-minute ad includes an image of a protest in Seattle in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd that actually took place in 2020 — when Trump was in the White House.

According to Politico, which broke the story, The “Never Quit” spot featured an image from a photo gallery published by KPIC, a CBS affiliate, from a story headlined, “After day of fiery protests, uneasy calm in Seattle.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson couldn’t be reached for comment.

This isn’t the first time that Trump blamed Biden for something that had occurred on his own watch.

At a Schnecksville rally in April, Trump denounced the Biden administration for allowing a violent, undocumented immigrant into the United States who would go on to kill a Schuylkill Township woman.

But that man — Danilo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped a Chester County prison last August, generating fear throughout the area before being recaptured — actually came to the U.S. during the Trump administration.

Cavalcante, 35, who had fled to Puerto Rico in 2018 to evade arrest for murder in his native Brazil, was in Pennsylvania at least by June 27, 2020, nearly seven months before Trump left office, according to a spokesperson for the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

On that day, Upper Providence Township police issued a warrant for Cavalcante’s arrest for simple assault, harassment, and making terroristic threats against Deborah Brandao, the girlfriend he would later murder in April 2021. Upper Providence Chief of Police U. Mark Freeman confirmed the 2020 warrant request.