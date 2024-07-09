Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Philly Saturday as Biden campaign tries to rebound

Vice President Kamala Harris will give a keynote speech at the Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote Presidential Town Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Harris, whose mother immigrated to the U.S. from India, made history as the first Asian American vice president — along with being the country’s first female and first Black vice president.

Advertisement

It will be Harris’ sixth visit to the state this year and 16th since taking office, according to the campaign.

The appearance in Philadelphia comes as President Joe Biden faces calls to withdraw from the race against former President Donald Trump, following his poor debate performance last month.

» READ MORE: Here’s where Pa.’s Democratic Congress members stand on whether Joe Biden should remain the nominee

Many in the party have argued Harris would be a more competitive replacement candidate should Biden drop out of the race. As the sitting vice president, she’d be the front-runner to replace Biden on the Democratic Party’s ticket. But Harris has stuck firmly behind the president as he faces pressure from activists.

APIAVote, the group hosting Harris’ speech, is a national nonprofit that aims to increase voter registration and turnout among the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The speech will serve as the keynote address of a two-day event at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown. The group said on its website it is anticipating a crowd of 1,800.

Harris’ visit to Philadelphia also comes when Trump will be on the other side of the state for a campaign event in Butler County.