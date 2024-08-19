JD Vance says he’ll be in Pennsylvania ‘a lot’ before Election Day

Sen. JD Vance said he plans to be in Pennsylvania “a lot, taking our message to the whole state,” as he visited Philadelphia on Monday for the second time this month.

“Pennsylvania is an incredibly important state to me and President Trump,” Vance said during a visit to DiSorb Systems in North Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia visit marked Vance’s third visit to Pennsylvania since joining Trump on the Republican ticket. Trump, who was last in the state for a Saturday rally in Wilkes-Barre, was also expected to speak in York on Monday afternoon, emphasizing the importance of the critical swing state. Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, meanwhile, took a campaign swing Sunday through Western Pennsylvania ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Vance also said Monday that he would get a cheesesteak before leaving Philadelphia, though he did not respond to a question about which establishment he’d be visiting.

In remarks lasting less than 30 minutes, Vance told the Philadelphia crowd that he and former President Donald Trump are seeking to emphasize manufacturing and energy policies.

“It is a state with a proud energy tradition, a proud manufacturing tradition,” Vance said. “We believe that if we make more stuff in America, Pennsylvania workers and Pennsylvania families are going to benefit.”

Vance said Trump would “unleash Pennsylvania energy workers.”

His comments come as Trump targets Harris’ record on fracking.

Trump said during his Saturday rally that his opponent was “totally anti-fracking” and “anti-drilling, anti-oil and gas from practically the day she was born” — until Harris changed her position.

Harris has flip-flopped on fracking, an important industry in Pennsylvania. In 2019, Harris supported a ban on fracking, but backed away from that issue after becoming President Joe Biden’s running mate. Now, she no longer supports a ban on drilling.

“We are going to drill, baby drill,” Vance said Monday of fracking plans under another Trump administration.

Vance took a few swipes at Walz.

He attacked Walz’s military service record, which has become a Trump campaign talking point since Walz was tapped as Harris’ running mate.

“Before the end of the campaign, Tim Walz is going to be talking about how he was carrying an M-16 through the jungles of Vietnam,” Vance said.

Vance and Walz are both veterans, but neither saw combat. Vance spent four years in the Marine Corps and Walz spent 24 years in the National Guard.

The senator also suggested that Walz offered the vice presidential debate on CBS on Oct. 1 — even though the network extended the invitation — and said he’s sure the event “is going to be in the tank for Democrats.”

“But who cares because I respect the American people to go before hostile media,” Vance said.

Vance also doubled-down on claims that he proposed a vice presidential debate in September on CNN. Walz has yet to publicly agree to this debate, and CNN has neither confirmed nor denied that such a debate is in the works.

Carolyn Bunny Welsh, a Republican delegate and former Chester County sheriff, said it’s important that Trump and Vance visit majority-Democrat Philadelphia — which she called the “belly of the beast,” and a place where “traditionally, Republicans don’t go.”

“Both Trump and JD Vance now have shown they will go anywhere to spread their message,” she said.

She said that Vance visiting “a neighborhood that looks like it’s a bit impoverished and maybe not as successful” brought “a message of hope.”