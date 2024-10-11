JD Vance is headed to Montgomery County Tuesday in an appeal to suburban women

U.S. Sen. JD Vance is coming to Montgomery County on Tuesday in his second visit to Philadelphia’s collar counties since he was named former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

In an effort to reach suburban women, Vance will speak at a town hall in Lafayette Hill hosted by Moms for America, a right-wing group whose political action committee endorsed Trump.

Vance’s visit will come a day after Trump is scheduled to hold a town hall in Montgomery County on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday, First Lady Jill Biden, who is from Montgomery County, is scheduled to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris throughout the collar counties. Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is scheduled visit the collar counties over the weekend.

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania’s third largest county, has consistently voted for Democrats for president since the 1990s. While the county is all but certain to go for Harris in November, Republicans have sought to limit Democrats’ margins by winning back voters they’ve lost.

Vance’s town hall offers him a chance to talk to a key sector of those voters: suburban women. Democrats’ messaging to suburban women has centered on reproductive rights, an area where Trump and Vance have faced steep criticism for their records. A news release promoting the town hall said Vance would instead focus on inflation, crime, the southern border and women’s sports.

The event comes after Vance spent the early days in his role as Trump’s running mate fending off criticism for past derogatory remarks about women — specifically complaining that “childless cat ladies” like Harris were running the country.

The town hall will be held at the Union League Liberty Hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.