A judge ruled against the Philly ethics board in its case against super PAC that supported mayoral candidate Jeff Brown

A Philadelphia judge has dismissed the city Board of Ethics’ high-profile case against a “super PAC” that spent millions to back Jeff Brown’s unsuccessful campaign in this year’s mayoral election.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts ruled Tuesday that Brown, who finished fifth in the Democratic primary, did not illegally coordinate with For A Better Philadelphia, a political action committee, as the board had argued in its blockbuster lawsuit against the group in April.

Brown appeared to have an early lead in the crowded primary field but had already stumbled on the campaign trail by early April, and the lawsuit, which came the day before the first televised debate, made it all but impossible for him to recover.

Roberts’ ruling neither rejected any of the facts laid out by the board nor challenged the board’s authority to regulate super PACs, which are allowed to accept unlimited donations but are prohibited from coordinating with campaigns.

Instead, the judge focused on a debate over definitions that had been central to the case from the start. Candidates are not allowed to raise money for the super PACs that back them, and all sides agree that Brown solicited donations for the super PAC in the months leading up to the launch of his campaign in November 2022.

The board contended that Brown’s fundraising for the PAC, which included money donated from his chain of grocery stores, amounted to illegal coordination. For A Better Philadelphia, however, argued that any involvement that Brown had with the PAC before he officially launched his campaign cannot be considered coordination because he was not yet a candidate.

Roberts sided with the super PAC, which on Tuesday cast his ruling as a vindication.

“The Court’s ruling that the Board offered no facts in support of the relief it sought demonstrates that the Board overreached when it filed its unsupported litigation,” said Dan Siegel, a senior adviser for the group. “The more significant public policy question is why the Board decided to put its thumb on the scale of one of the most consequential elections in recent memory.”

Shane Creamer, the ethics board’s executive director, declined to discuss the ruling in detail and said the board had not yet decided whether to appeal.

“We’re disappointed in the ruling, and we are considering our options,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.