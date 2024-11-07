Biden pledges to work with Trump’s transition after sweeping election victory

President Joe Biden said his administration would work with President-elect Donald Trump to ensure “a peaceful and orderly transition” of power following the 2024 election.

“That’s what the American people deserve,” Biden said in an address from the White House Thursday.

Advertisement

Biden celebrated election workers and the transparency of the results, hoping it would “lay to rest questions about the integrity of the American electoral system”

“It is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent, and it can be trusted, win or lose,” Biden said.

Biden also offered praise for Vice President Kamala Harris for running “an inspiring campaign,” but said the “will of the people always prevails.” He also acknowledged the pain many of his supporters were feeling following Trump’s victory.

“Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable,” Biden said. “Remember, a defeat does not mean we are defeated. We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up.”

Biden’s speech came exactly four years after he was declared the winner of the 2020 election, when it took several days to count votes amid the COVID pandemic.

After debating Trump in June, Biden was pushed to drop out of the race by Democrats worried about his performance and concerned over his age.

While Biden is the oldest serving president in American history at age 81, Trump will be the oldest president ever inaugurated at age 78. The only other U.S. president inaugurated in their 70s was Ronald Reagan, who was 73 during his second inauguration in 1985.

Harris conceded to Trump by phone Wednesday and later spoke to supporters at Howard University, urging them not to “despair” over the election results.

“I know folks are experiencing a range of emotions right now — I get it,” Harris said. “But we must accept the results of this election.”