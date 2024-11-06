"// Pinned <p>Donald J. Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States, elevating one of the most polarizing political figures in modern political history back to the Oval Office.</p> <p>Trump’s election follows his unprecedented felony conviction in a New York hush money trial and his survival of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump, the only president to face two impeachments, will return to office just four years after a mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol.</p> <p>The former — and future — president was projected as the winner in Pennsylvania and the nation, surpassing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris after a campaign in which Trump railed against an “enemy from within,” floated pardons for Jan. 6 rioters, and promised to conduct mass deportations.</p> <p>He appeared to clinch the state by pulling even more support out of rural and Rust Belt parts of the state than he did in 2020 and by running up his vote share in Philadelphia’s majority Latino wards. It’s a trend that appeared to play out nationally.</p> <p>Despite his criminal conviction and other pending prosecutions, Trump won over the state’s voters with hefty promises of lower prices and border security.</p> <p>Both campaigns focused almost incessantly on Pennsylvania with more than 100 campaign stops by Trump, Harris or their running mates in the last 10 months and more than half a billion dollars pumped into airwaves, mailboxes and radio to secure the state’s 19 electoral votes.</p> <p>An electorate that had repeatedly cited the economy as its biggest concern, rejected a Democratic return to the White House and embraced Trump’s bombastic and often incendiary rhetoric in his third run.</p> <p>At 78, Trump will be the same age Biden was when he started his term in 2020 as the oldest president to take office. Trump, along with his running mate Ohio Sen. JD Vance, successfully captured the frustration and longing of voters, many of them working class men in places like Philadelphia and Allentown who had increasingly drifted away from the Democratic Party.</p> <p><em>— Julia Terruso</em></p>"