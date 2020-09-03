LATROBE, Pa. — President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally Thursday night in Southwest Pennsylvania, days after his Democratic rival Joe Biden campaigned in Pittsburgh and condemned the destruction and violence that erupted after the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.
Trump is expected to speak about 7 p.m. at an airport in Latrobe, 40 miles east of Pittsburgh, in Westmoreland County. Trump carried Westmoreland, a rural and overwhelmingly white area, in 2016 by a 2-to-1 margin over Hillary Clinton en route to his narrow surprise victory in Pennsylvania.
Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania comes after Biden traveled earlier Thursday to Kenosha, Wis., to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer late last month, leaving him paralyzed.
Biden also met with community leaders at a church in Kenosha, where peaceful protests against police brutality and systemic racism following the shooting were overtaken by looting and riots. The unrest culminated in the fatal shooting of two protesters, allegedly by a 17-year-old Trump supporter from Illinois. Authorities charged teenager Kyle Rittenhouse with homicide. His lawyer has said he acted in self defense.
Trump has seized on the renewed civil unrest, trying to make it a defining campaign issue against Biden and divert focus from the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying economic crisis.
The president, in his own trip to Kenosha on Tuesday, surveyed the wreckage of property destroyed by fires and blamed “domestic terror” for the violence. He did not mention Blake’s name, but said he tried to call his mother. Trump also did not acknowledge issues like police brutality that led to the unrest, and accused Democrats of failing to restore order to Kenosha and other cities like Portland, Ore.
Trump, who has described himself as the candidate of “law and order,” is likely to return to that message Thursday in Latrobe. On Wednesday, he threatened to withhold federal funding from any city his administration deems an “anarchist jurisdiction” that “disempowers or defunds police departments.” Legal experts expressed doubts about his authority to take such action.
The Trump campaign and his allies have also tried to appeal to voters in western Pennsylvania by falsely accusing Biden of wanting to ban fracking, the controversial drilling technique. The former vice president has said he wants to block the federal government from issuing new permits to drill for natural gas on public land, but that he would allow existing fracking operations to continue.
Biden is leading Trump in key battleground states including Pennsylvania, according to new polls released this week. A Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday showed Biden up 8 percentage points over Trump in Pennsylvania among likely voters. A Monmouth University survey published earlier this week found Biden with a narrower advantage.
In addition to condemning violence during his speech in Pittsburgh on Monday, Biden blasted Trump for refusing to condemn Rittenhouse and Trump supporters who drove into Portland over the weekend and fired paintballs at counter-protesters. A right-wing protester was fatally shot during the conflict.
“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it,” Biden said Monday.
Vice President Mike Pence swung through Northeast Pennsylvania on Tuesday, declaring that even though Scranton is Biden’s childhood hometown, the region is “Trump country now.”