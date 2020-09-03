TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

Leslie Baum Rossi, center, helps supporters choose their Trump lawn sign, T-Shirts, MAGA hats, bumper stickers, pens or lanyards (only one per household) at her “Trump House” in Youngstown, Pa., on Wednesday, the day before President Donald Trump's rally in nearby Latrobe. The real estate investor created her “shrine” to then-candidate Trump during the 2016 campaign. She originally planned on painting it over after the election, but it proved so popular she left it alone for the thousands of visitors who stop by every month to take their selfies in front of the 16 foot-tall Trump cutout. She reopened the first floor "store" for the 2020 campaign. She won't say how she pays for everything, but she does not accept donations from visitors and has received no funding from political groups or the Trump campaign.