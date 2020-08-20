President Donald Trump is set to speak at a business outside Joe Biden’s childhood hometown of Scranton on Thursday afternoon, hours before Biden accepts the Democratic nomination for president at his party’s virtual convention.
The Trump campaign said he would “deliver remarks on a half century of Joe Biden failing America.”
Trump is scheduled to appear at Mariotti Building Products, a kitchen remodeler in Old Forge, in Lackawanna County.
Eager to stay in the spotlight during the Democratic National Convention, Trump made similar campaign stops this week in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Arizona.
Trump’s swing through northeast Pennsylvania comes a day after former President Barack Obama portrayed him as a threat to democracy and wholly incapable of managing the country through the coronavirus pandemic and a host of other pressing issues.
“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama, addressing the convention from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, said Wednesday night.
“And the consequences of that failure are severe,” Obama said. “170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever.”
Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) accepted the party’s nomination for vice president Wednesday.
Trump shocked Democrats with his strong performance in northeast Pennsylvania in 2016, and Republicans have gained in voter registrations in the region since then. Democrats hope Biden’s childhood roots in Scranton and moderate profile will appeal to white working class voters who helped deliver Trump the White House.
Trump’s speech on Thursday again underscore the stakes in Pennsylvania, which Trump won by less than 1 percentage point four years ago. Polls show Biden leading Trump in Pennsylvania and other key battleground states.
