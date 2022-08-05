Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, will next week hold his first public campaign event since having a stroke that nearly killed him four days before the May primary.

Fetterman will hold a rally Friday, Aug. 12, in Erie County, which the lieutenant governor in a statement called “Pennsylvania’s most important bellwether county.”

The rally marks the first public event his campaign has hosted in nearly three months. Fetterman has been slowly inching his way back onto the campaign trail. He is scheduled to attend a fund-raiser with donors from Southeastern Pennsylvania in Mount Airy on Tuesday, according to organizers.

And last month, he appeared at a fund-raiser hosted by Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania at a private residence in Wynnewood. He spoke for about 25 minutes, according to attendees.

His Republican rival, physician Mehmet Oz, has made dozens of campaign stops in the time Fetterman has been out of the public eye, and he has repeatedly attacked Fetterman for his physical absence on the trail. He’s posted about it on social media on a near daily basis, including on Friday morning, when he shared a photo of a cardboard cutout of Fetterman and wrote “Live look at a Fetterman campaign event!”

The Oz campaign also on Friday launched a website that refers to Fetterman as a “basement bum.” A depiction shows the Democratic nominee’s face superimposed onto a man who is shirtless and wearing only underwear. The website urges voters to text the campaign the word “LAZY” to receive updates.

Fetterman’s campaign has pushed back, saying the lieutenant governor is working behind the scenes. But with the exception of the private fund-raiser and a brief surprise visit with volunteers, he has largely stayed out of view.

The announcement comes as the U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania passes the 100-day mark ahead of the November general election. The outcome of the closely watched race will help determine control of the upper chamber.

Fetterman’s choice to host his first campaign event in Erie is something of a continuation of his primary election campaign strategy of focusing attention on sometimes lesser visited parts of the state, in this case an important swing county, as opposed to Democratic strongholds.

Former president Donald Trump won Erie County in 2016, but it flipped in 2020 when voters there backed President Joe Biden.

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this story. This a breaking news story and will be updated.