Gov. Josh Shapiro gives a rousing speech in his home turf after getting passed over for VP

Gov. Josh Shapiro, fresh off getting passed over as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, still took the stage to tout Harris’ campaign in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

He entered Temple University’s packed Liacouras Center to a sea of signs for Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, having narrowly missed the opportunity for them to feature his own name and hours after Harris made her decision.

As he took the stage, not as a vice presidential candidate but simply as a campaign surrogate, he got a loud standing ovation. And he gave a rousing speech, straining his voice by the end, in support of Harris and Walz.

The thunderous applause as Shapiro spoke — which made him inaudible at points — illustrated Pennsylvania Democrats’ love for the first-term governor.

“I want you to know I am going to continue to pour my heart and soul into serving you every single day as your governor,” Shapiro said to start his remarks. “And I’m going to be working my tail off to make sure we make Kamala Harris and Tim Walz the next leaders of the United States of America.”

Shapiro was thrust into the national spotlight in the last two weeks and had been the most scrutinized of any of Harris’ running mate contenders, despite trying to run an under-the-radar campaign for the role.

But the governor, in the uncomfortable position of cheering on Walz who got the job he interviewed for, didn’t seem bitter. He humbly accepted the applause, emphasized his love for working as Pennsylvania’s governor, and praised Walz as a “great patriot” and “dear friend.”

“I can’t wait for you, Philly and the rest of the commonwealth, to get the chance to know the Walzes,” Shapiro said.

Walz, who leads the Democratic Governors Association, told the crowd the same: Shapiro is “a treasure, “a visionary” and “can bring the fire.”

“Everybody in America knows when you need a bridge fixed, call that guy,” Walz said, pointing to Shapiro.

“And there is no one you would rather go to a [Bruce] Springsteen concert in Jersey with than him,” he added.

Shapiro, in his 20-minute remarks, also referenced some of the issues that came up during the vetting process. The United States has never elected a Jewish president or vice president and Shapiro, who is Jewish, faced criticism for his stance on Israel and its war in Gaza. Republican Sen. JD Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, said on Tuesday during a campaign stop in Philadelphia that Shapiro had to “run away from his Jewish heritage” as he sought the position of vice president.

Shapiro had a response to that Tuesday at the Liacouras Center.

“I am proud of my faith,” he said, unequivocally.

Harris’ decision, in the end, was impacted by factors political and personal, and two top Pennsylvania Democrats contributed in part to her decision.

Harris, in her remarks as she took the stage in Philadelphia shortly after Shapiro’s address, singled out Shapiro as a “dear, dear friend and an extraordinary leader.”

“I am so invested in our friendship and doing this together, because together, with Josh Shapiro, we will win Pennsylvania,” she added. “And I thank you, Josh, I thank you.”