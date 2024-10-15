Kamala Harris will rally in purple Bucks County as both campaigns target Philly suburbs this week

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Washington Crossing in Bucks County on Wednesday, a source familiar with the plans confirmed.

The vice president’s visit to purple Bucks County comes as the candidates and surrogates from both Harris’ and former President Donald Trump’s campaigns are zeroing in on the Philadelphia area as Election Day inches closer. Trump just completed a town hall in Oaks Monday evening and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, will be in Lafayette Hill Tuesday night.

President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia Tuesday evening for the Philadelphia City Committee’s fall dinner. His wife, first lady Jill Biden, will be campaigning for Harris in the suburbs earlier that day.

While Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties all swung to Biden in the 2020 election, Bucks has a strong pro-Trump constituency and over the summer Republican voter registration surpassed that of Democrats there. Bucks’ moderate voters are also known to split their tickets. For both Trump and Harris, the county is crucial to the path to the White House.