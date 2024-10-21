Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaign in swing states, including Pa., in the last two weeks before the election

With two weeks left until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump’s campaigns are slated to continue their pushes in swing states Tuesday with stops in North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

Kamala Harris’ campaign events

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is slated to appear alongside former President Barack Obama at an afternoon campaign rally in Madison, Wis., Tuesday. Additional details were not immediately available. Tuesday marks the first day of early voting in Wisconsin.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, meanwhile, will head to North Carolina, where he is expected to participate in hurricane relief efforts, begin a canvas launch, and deliver remarks at a Get Out the Vote event in the Research Triangle area of the state, Harris’ campaign said.

Advertisement

Harris, however, had no campaign events publicly scheduled for Tuesday as of Monday afternoon. The vice president on Monday took part in moderated conversations alongside former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) in Chester County, and was scheduled to appear in Waukesha, Wis., and Oakland County, Mich. Harris is slated to return to Pennsylvania Wednesday for a CNN town hall event in Delaware County slated to air at 9 p.m. A location has yet to be announced.

Donald Trump’s campaign events

Trump on Tuesday will remain in North Carolina, where he was set to hold a pair of events Monday. He is scheduled to speak at a rally Tuesday in Greensboro at the Greensboro Coliseum, according to the Trump campaign’s website.

While Trump is in North Carolina, his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), will head to Arizona Tuesday. First, Vance will deliver remarks at a campaign stop in Peoria, Ariz., at TYR Tactical, a tactical gear and equipment manufacturer. Vance is then slated to head to the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson for a rally.

The Trump campaign’s upcoming stops in North Carolina and Arizona come following a busy weekend for the former president’s camp in Pennsylvania. Trump on Sunday appeared at a campaign event in Lancaster, and spent time at a Bucks County McDonalds — a pair of events that came following a Saturday rally in Latrobe during which he referred to Harris as a “s— vice president” and told a story about late golfer Arnold Palmer’s genitalia.