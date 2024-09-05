Campaign trail slows for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump ahead of next’s week presidential debate in Philadelphia

Friday stands to be something of a quiet one for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump as the two candidates take a short recess from the campaign trail.

Harris’ campaign had the lone Friday event scheduled between the two tickets, with a planned stop for second gentleman Doug Emhoff in Chicago.

Advertisement

Saturday is slated to have slightly more activity, with Emhoff scheduled to be in Pennsylvania to give remarks at campaign events in the Allentown area. Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be in Washington Saturday to deliver the keynote address at the Human Rights Campaign’s annual national dinner, the Harris-Walz campaign said.

Emhoff will remain in Pennsylvania Sunday, when he will head to Wayne to meet with campaign volunteers and participate in a neighborhood canvassing event.

Harris herself had no events scheduled Friday or Saturday.

Trump on Saturday is expected to hold a rally in Mosinee, Wis., at the Central Wisconsin Airport, where he is scheduled to speak around 1 p.m., according to his campaign website. Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio) had no events scheduled Friday or Saturday as of early Thursday afternoon.

The lull in the campaign schedule comes days ahead of a planned debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia Tuesday. Harris will reportedly remain in the Pittsburgh area until then in order to prepare for the debate and meet with voters.

Pennsylvania has emerged as a primary focus for both Harris’ and Trump’s campaigns. The Harris campaign focused heavily on Pennsylvania this week, with stops from Harris, Walz, and Emhoff in Pittsburgh, Lancaster, Erie, and Allentown. Trump, meanwhile, appeared at a town hall hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday in Harrisburg, and his campaign made several stops in the commonwealth last week.

Additionally, Vance is slated to attend a planned Hershey stop on conservative commentator Tucker Carlson’s ongoing live tour later this month.

Pennsylvania remains a key battleground this election. A recent Franklin and Marshall poll of registered Pennsylvania voters indicated that about 3% are undecided, and it appears to be a close race for Harris and Trump.