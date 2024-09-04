Kamala Harris heads back to Pittsburgh Thursday, and Tim Walz continues his Pennsylvania tour

Vice President Kamala Harris will head to Pennsylvania Thursday as former President Donald Trump’s campaign focuses on Arizona and Wisconsin.

Harris has maintained a strong presence in the commonwealth this week, starting with a Labor Day rally in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, Harris’ running mate, Minneota Gov. Tim Walz, touched down in Lancaster to begin a two-day tour of the state in what serves as his first solo visit to Pennsylvania since signing on to the campaign.

Walz will appear in Erie Thursday before joining Harris for a rally back in Pittsburgh, the campaign said in a statement. Additional details about the Pittsburgh rally and Walz’s scheduled stop in Erie were not immediately available.

On Saturday, Walz will be in Washington, D.C., to give the keynote address at the Human Rights Campaign’s annual national dinner, the Harris-Walz campaign announced.

Harris is reportedly slated to spend plenty of time in the Pittsburgh area ahead of next week’s presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, according to the Washington Post. Harris, the publication reports, will be in the Pittsburgh area to undergo preparations for the Tuesday debate, and also meet with voters in the region.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also pay a visit to Pennsylvania this week, with his schedule bringing him to the Keystone State Saturday for campaign events in the Allentown area, the White House said. Ahead of his Pennsylvania visit, Emhoff is slated to deliver remarks at campaign events Thursday in Los Angeles and Friday in Chicago, according to the campaign.

Harris’ focus on Pennsylvania comes after the Trump campaign’s presence in the commonwealth last week. The state remains a contentious one, with a recent Franklin and Marshall poll of Pennsylvania voters indicating that roughly 3% are undecided amid what appears to be a neck-and-neck race for president.

Trump was slated to appear at a town hall hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday in Harrisburg. Trump’s campaign schedule showed no additional events in Pennsylvania this week as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Instead, the campaign appears to be focusing on other swing states — largely in the form of what it refers to as its “Team Trump Agenda 47 Policy Tour.” On Thursday, that tour is scheduled to hit Milwaukee with appearances from North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R., Wis.).

While Trump is not slated to appear at that tour stop, he will be in Mosinee, Wis., Saturday for a rally at the Central Wisconsin Airport. Trump is expected to speak around 1 p.m., according to his campaign website.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), is scheduled to appear at a campaign event Thursday in Phoenix. Later this month, on Sept. 21, he is slated to attend a planned Hershey stop on conservative commentator Tucker Carlon’s ongoing live tour.