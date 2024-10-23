Harris and Trump head south and southwest ahead of planned returns to Pennsylvania

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign on Thursday will focus on the South, while former President Donald Trump’s campaign heads southwest.

Kamala Harris campaign events

Harris will appear Thursday at a Get Out the Vote rally in Atlanta, where she will be joined by former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen, according to her campaign. On Friday, the vice president is expected to head to Houston for a campaign event where she will speak about reproductive freedom.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is slated to appear Thursday in North Carolina, where he will make campaign stops in Greenville and Wilmington.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, meanwhile, will appear in Wisconsin with Get Out the Early Vote block parties in Kenosha and Milwaukee alongside Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and former U.S. assistant attorney general Tony West, who is Harris’ brother-in-law.

The Harris-Walz campaign will refocus its efforts on Pennsylvania in the coming days, with Philadelphia-area stops scheduled locally for Walz Friday and Harris Sunday. On Monday, Obama will join Springsteen in Philly for a concert and rally.

Donald Trump campaign events

Trump on Thursday is slated to speak at a rally in Tempe, Ariz., at the Mullett Arena, and then appear at a “United for Change Rally” in Las Vegas. The former president will then head to Traverse City, Mich., for a rally Friday.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), meanwhile, will appear at a campaign event in Waterford, Mich., Thursday. On Friday, Vance is slated to deliver remarks in Raeford, N.C., at Defender Ammunition, an ammunition supply company.

The campaign will also hold an event in Pennsylvania Thursday, though neither Trump nor Vance is expected to appear. Instead, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Phil McGraw, of Dr. Phil fame, will speak at an event known as “Team Trump’s Make America Healthy Again Conversation” at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Lancaster.

But Trump and Vance will also return to Pennsylvania soon. On Saturday, Trump is expected to appear at a rally in State College, while Vance will hold a town hall in Harrisburg.