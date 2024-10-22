Bruce Springsteen will hold a concert with Barack Obama in Philly next week to support VP Kamala Harris

Bruce Springsteen will hold a concert and rally with former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia on Monday as part of a series of get-out-the-vote events featuring “the Boss” in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign in battleground states.

The campaign did not say where the evening concert in Philly is set to take place.

A senior campaign official said the concert will follow a concert and rally in Atlanta on Thursday with Springsteen, Obama, and Harris. Similar events are being planned across Pennsylvania and in the other six battleground states.

Obama has been stumping around the country for Harris, including in Pittsburgh last month, but this will be his first visit to Philadelphia for her in the 2024 campaign. In 2020, Obama campaigned for President Joe Biden in the city at a drive-in rally at Lincoln Financial Field during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Springsteen endorsed Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in a video on Instagram, and called former President Donald Trump “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.”

In his video, the 75-year-old Springsteen is seated at the counter of a diner as he explains his decision.

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just the few like me on top,” Springsteen said in the video.

“That’s the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years now. Everybody sees things different, and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen, but like you, I’ve only got one vote, and it’s one of the most precious possessions that I have.”

In 2016, Springsteen played a three-song set at a rally in front of 20,000 people at Independence Hall for Hillary Clinton’s campaign on the eve of the election. And in 2008, Springsteen played a seven-song set for tens of thousands of people on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to encourage voter registration and rally for Obama’s campaign.

Turnout in Philadelphia is critical to Harris’ path to winning the state, and the campaign has four offices in the city in Germantown, Overbrook, Nicetown, and Roxborough.

Both campaigns have been barnstorming Pennsylvania, and the concert will follow a busy weekend in Philadelphia. Walz will attend a fundraiser in Philadelphia on Friday and Harris will campaign in the city on Sunday.

A bus tour of the state featuring surrogates for Trump is making stops in Northeast, South Central and Western Pennsylvania over the course of the week.

Taylor Swift, Pink, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and many other celebrities have endorsed Harris and Walz. Celebrities endorsing Trump include Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Russell Brand, Amber Rose, among others.