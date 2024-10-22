Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Philadelphia this weekend

Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign Sunday in Philadelphia, the largest city in a critical battleground state where Democrats are hoping to drive up voter turnout.

Harris campaign officials on Tuesday confirmed her trip to the city — her ninth of the campaign — but did not say where or when on Sunday Harris will appear. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is also scheduled to travel to the city this week. A Philadelphia source familiar with the event said Walz will be in town for a political fundraiser.

The appearances come less than two weeks before Election Day, and underscore the critical role that Philadelphia could play in delivering votes for Harris. Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-to-1 in the deep blue city, but turnout in Philadelphia has lagged over the last five years compared to other regions. Former President Donald Trump and the GOP are hoping to grow their margins in the city by gaining ground with working-class voters.

The campaign stop also comes as Harris’ campaign and its Democratic allies are moving into the get-out-the-vote phase of their outreach efforts. Campaign workers, union members, and volunteers with outside groups are fanning across the city to encourage Philadelphia voters to cast their ballots early or make a plan to vote on Election Day.

Prior to these scheduled stops, Harris and Walz collectively made nine visits to Philadelphia since the start of the campaign. The vice president has come to Pennsylvania more than two dozen times.

This weekend’s stop will be Harris’ third to the region this week. She campaigned with former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican, in Chester County on Monday. Harris will also be in Delaware County for a CNN town hall on Wednesday.