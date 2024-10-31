Kamala Harris and Donald Trump keep focus on swing states Friday with events in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Carolina

Swing-state campaign events will be in in full swing Friday for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, with stops scheduled in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Carolina.

Kamala Harris campaign events

While Harris won’t be in Pennsylvania personally on Friday, plenty of the vice president’s surrogates will. Among them is President Joe Biden, who is slated to visit Philadelphia to speak about his administration’s support for unions. Additional timing and location information for Biden’s Philly stop was not immediately available.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is also slated to visit the commonwealth with a Friday stop in West Chester, though details had not yet been announced early Thursday afternoon. And Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz will campaign in Wilkes-Barre at 3 p.m., followed by a stop in Reading at 6 p.m.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, meanwhile, is slated to be in Michigan, where he will make stops in Detroit, Flint, and Traverse City, the Detroit Free Press reports. Walz was in Pennsylvania Thursday for a series of campaign events in Erie and Bucks County.

Harris on Friday will head to Wisconsin, where she will hold a “campaign community event” in the Appleton area, followed by a rally in Milwaukee, the campaign said in a statement.

Donald Trump campaign events

Trump will also be in Milwaukee for his own rally Friday night, when he is expected to deliver remarks at the Fiserv Forum. Before that stop, the former president will hold a rally in Warren, Mich., Friday afternoon at Macomb Community College.

Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), Trump’s running mate, likewise will be in the Midwest Friday for a Portage, Mich., rally at aircraft management services company RAI Jets in the early afternoon. Vance will then head to Selma, N.C., later in the day for a rally at an event venue known as The Farm at 95.

Neither Trump nor Vance had any additional Pennsylvania stops on the public docket ahead of Election Day as of Thursday afternoon. Trump was last in the commonwealth on Tuesday, when he appeared at a roundtable discussion in Drexel Hill and held a rally in Allentown.