Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have more swing state rallies as campaign reaches its final days

Vice President Kamala Harris’ and former President Donald Trump’s campaigns will keep their focuses on swing states in the final days before Election Day with events planned in battlegrounds including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Michigan.

Kamala Harris campaign events

Harris on Saturday is slated to hold campaign rallies in Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C. Sunday, the vice president is expected to turn her attention to Michigan with a rally at Michigan State University in East Lansing, the Lansing State Journal reports.

Saturday will also bring a host of Harris surrogates to Pennsylvania, including former first lady Michelle Obama, who is slated to appear at a campaign event in Norristown that starts at 5 p.m. Former President Bill Clinton, meanwhile, will stump for Harris in Erie at noon and in Butler County at 3 p.m., the vice president’s campaign said in a statement.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also be in Pennsylvania Saturday, with stops in Lancaster and Altoona. Additional details were not immediately available.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, is expected to spend Saturday in Arizona, with planned stops in Tucson and Flagstaff, the Arizona Daily Star reports.

On Sunday, first lady Jill Biden will keep the campaign’s focus on Pennsylvania with stops in Bethlehem, King of Prussia, and Harrisburg.

Harris is expected to wrap her campaign in Pennsylvania Monday with rallies in Allentown and Pittsburgh, followed by a closing rally in Philadelphia out front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Donald Trump campaign events

Trump is slated to begin the final weekend before Election Day with a rally in Gastonia, N.C., at Gastonia Municipal Airport. He will then head to Salem, Va., for another rally at the Salem Civic Center, and wrap the day back in North Carolina with a Greensboro rally at the First Horizon Coliseum. The former president had no events publicly scheduled for Sunday as of early Friday afternoon.

As Trump is in North Carolina, running mate Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio) is slated to spend the day in the Southwest with planned rallies in Las Vegas and Scottsdale, Ariz.

Trump’s “Team Trump Bus Tour,” meanwhile, will focus on Pennsylvania, with stops scheduled in Glenmoore, Broomall, Lansdale, Bartonsville, Telford, and Bensalem throughout the weekend. Having kicked off Friday, the tour features top Trump surrogates stumping for the former president, including some supporters who advanced conspiracy theories and false claims about the 2020 election.

Another Trump campaign effort known as “Team Trump on Tour” will have a separate stop in Carnegie, Pa., on Saturday, with that event featuring Eric Trump appearing at Beaver Steel Services. The “Team Trump Women’s Tour,” which features appearances from Lara Trump and others, will have a stop in Atlanta Saturday.

Trump is expected to continue on the campaign trail Monday with a final stop in Grand Rapids, Mich., the Detroit Free Press reports.