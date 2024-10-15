Kamala Harris is going on Fox News in Philly. Donald Trump isn’t happy.

In a surprising move three weeks before the election, Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to sit for an interview on Fox News.

The interview will be conducted in Philadelphia by Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier and air live on his nightly news show, Special Report, at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

It will be the first time Harris has appeared on Fox News, a conservative-leaning network where nearly all the personalities are outspoken supporters of former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has avoided appearances on the network and many Democrats have refused to be interviewed by the network’s news anchors.

Dan Pfeiffer, a former Barack Obama staffer and cohost of Pod Save America, called Fox News “one of the more destructive forces in American life” and has typically urged Democrats to avoid appearing on the network. But with Trump refusing to participate in a second presidential debate, Pfeiffer said he thinks it’s a smart way for Harris to grab the attention of a wider audience leading up to the election.

“Kamala Harris is headed into enemy territory and that means this interview will get outsized attention,” Pfeiffer wrote in his newsletter, the Message Box. “The clips will get more traction on TikTok, and political reporters will write about the interview as a newsmaking event.”

Harris is also pushing to reach Republicans who voted for former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley during the Republican primary. Harris has made gains among Republicans compared to Biden, according to recent polling, and Haley received more than 158,000 votes in Pennsylvania during the Republican primary, nearly double the 81,000-vote margin Biden won by in the commonwealth in 2020.

Trump is also showing up on Fox News Wednesday, but it won’t be a live appearance. Instead, the former president will participate in a town hall on women’s issues moderated by Harris Faulkner on Tuesday that will air on The Faulkner Focus at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The appearance hasn’t stopped Trump from lashing out at the network and Baier over the decision to give Harris airtime. Trump wrote on Truth Social Fox News “has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats” and attacked several anchors by name, including Baier, Neil Cavuto, Eric Shawn, and Arthel Neville.

“Fox News has totally lost its way!” Trump wrote.

Trump has refused to appear to make appearances on what he deems are unfriendly news networks and shows, such as CNN, MSNBC, and CBS’ 60 Minutes. He declined to participate in a proposed presidential debate on CNN, and has yet to say if he’ll agree to their offer to host a town hall on Oct. 23 in Pennsylvania. Harris has already agreed to participate.

“Trump may want to hide from the voters, but Vice President Harris welcomes the opportunity to share her vision for a New Way Forward for the country. She is happy to accept CNN’s invitation for a live, televised town hall on October 23 in Pennsylvania,” Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Kamala Harris to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast?

Harris has made several appearances on popular podcasts and entertainment shows in recent weeks, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The View on ABC, The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, and Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper.

But Harris is reportedly discussing an interview with the most popular podcast host in the country — comedian Joe Rogan.

Harris campaign officials met with Rogan’s podcast team this week, Reuters reported. No announcements have been made, and an appearance has not been confirmed. A Harris campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It would be a surprising turn for Harris, considering Rogan is a libertarian who regularly flirts with conspiracy theories on his show and had to walk back what many perceived as an endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. But the audience is undeniable — the show had 14.5 million followers in March on Spotify alone, more than three times that of the second-most-popular show, TED Talks Daily. Rogan also has 13 million followers on X and 19 million on Instagram.

Trump has said he intends to appear on Rogan’s show before the election, but no announcement has been made.