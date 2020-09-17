Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is making a whirlwind campaign blitz through Philadelphia on Thursday, her first 2020 campaign trip to what may be the most pivotal battleground state in the election.
Harris arrived at Philadelphia International Airport shortly after 10 a.m. The California senator will participate in a “Sister to Sister, Mobilizing in Action” event hosted by City Councilmember Cherelle Parker, a meeting with U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D., Phila.) and a small business owner, and a conversation with Latino elected officials and community leaders.
In the evening, she will attend a virtual fundraiser for her campaign with former Vice President //Democratic presidential nominee// Joe Biden from the campaign’s headquarters in Center City.
Parker is Council’s majority leader and a potential 2023 mayoral candidate. She and Evans both hail from the storied Northwest Coalition political machine, which controls largely African American wards in Northwest Philadelphia that often post the highest Democratic turnout rates in the city.
Harris — the first Black woman, the first person of Indian descent, and only the fourth woman to to ever be nominated for national office by a major party — is coming as the Biden campaign embarks on a push to appeal to Black voters in key swing states like Pennsylvania. The Democratic ticket is likely to need improved turnout in minority communities to overcome Trump’s resilient popularity with white working class voters in rural areas and small Rust Belt towns.
The campaign this week launched two television ads in Pennsylvania featuring Black voters, one featuring a Black woman who leads a community development corporation in Pittsburgh, and another featuring a group of Black men in a barber shop discussing the stakes in 2020.
This is a developing story and will be updated.