Joe Biden is headed back to Scranton.
Biden will take questions from voters at a drive-in style town hall hosted by CNN outside Scranton on Thursday night, in a campaign that has repeatedly wound through Northeastern Pennsylvania.
The live event, which will air at 8 p.m., comes amid a busy campaigning week in the state.
President Donald Trump participated in a town hall in Philadelphia on Monday night, in which he insisted he “up-played” the coronavirus pandemic, rewriting the history of his response to it with assertions directly at odds with his own comments in public and on tape.
Kamala Harris is spending all of Thursday in Philadelphia, meeting with voters and Black political leaders before participating in a conversation with Latino community leaders.
Biden will take questions in a parking lot at PNC Field in Moosic, where 100 voters selected by CNN will ask questions from near their cars.
The Scranton area, and Northeastern Pennsylvania more broadly, have been a hotbed of political activity this election. Biden, a Scranton native, was last in the region in July. Vice President Mike Pence went to Luzerne County earlier this month for a “Workers for Trump” campaign rally.
In many ways, the shock of the 2016 presidential election can be traced to places like Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The traditionally Democratic region broke dramatically toward Trump, giving him a 55,000-vote swing compared the 2012 presidential race, in a state he ultimately won by about 44,000 votes, or 0.7%.
Luzerne County was one of three counties in the state that twice supported Barack Obama before flipping to Trump. The 26,000-vote edge Trump received over Hillary Clinton in the county accounted for more than half of his total margin of victory in the state.
“I think they want to fight this out to the end here because both candidates feel it’s so important to win here in order to win Pennsylvania,” said Virginia McGregor, whose Dunmore-based company, McGregor Industries, Biden visited last time he was in town.
“And Scranton has a lot of voters,” McGregor, who has been a longtime Democratic fundraiser, added. “Our culture here is to vote.”
Lance Stange, chair of the Lackawanna County GOP, said Biden has done little to help the city over decades in public service.
“I know it won’t take very long but I hope Biden will discuss what he believes he has done for Scranton in his nearly 50 years in public office because I don’t believe in using Scranton as a political prop when he needs votes,” Stange said.