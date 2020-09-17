- Date: Thursday, Sept. 17
- Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
- Location: PNC Field, Moosic, Pa.
- TV: CNN
President Donald Trump participated in a town hall in Pennsylvania earlier this week. Now it’s Joe Biden’s shot.
Less than seven weeks until Election Day, the former vice president will travel to Moosic, a small town just outside of his childhood home of Scranton, to take part in a town hall on CNN moderated by long-time anchor Anderson Cooper
In a unique setup forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the town hall will be held in the parking lot of PNC Field in Moosic, Pa. 100 attendees, all chosen by CNN, will drive in and park near the stage, where they’ll be called on by Cooper to ask questions.
Outdoor gatherings are currently limited to 250 people in Pennsylvania under Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus orders, though those restrictions were recently ruled unconstitutional by U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV, a Trump appointee. Wolf said he plans to appeal the ruling.
Biden last visited Scranton back in July, and delivered a speech at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pa. where he promised to build the ‘economy of the future." He also criticized Trump as “singularly focused" on the stock market.
Pennsylvania, and its 20 electoral votes, could ultimately decide the 2020 election. In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by just 44,000 votes, a margin less than 1%. Though polls have tightened since the summer, Biden has continued to hold a lead over Trump. Real Clear Politics currently has Biden ahead by a little over 4 percentage points, based on their average of recent polls. A new NBC News/Marist College poll released last week showed Biden widening his lead to 9 percentage points over Trump.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream the town hall:
The town hall, which will air on CNN, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and last about an hour.
You can stream the town hall on the CNN app and on CNN.com. The network is also available on several so-called skinny bundles, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and AT&T Now.
Moderating tonight’s town hall will be longtime CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who most recently interviewed Biden at the end of August. In that interview, the former vice president condemned the violence surrounding protests in Kenosha, Wisc. and claimed Trump and his allies were “rooting for violence.”
“If you think about it, Donald Trump’s saying you’re not going to be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” Biden said. “All the video that’s being played is being played in Donald Trump’s America.”
Cooper also moderated a Democratic debate during the primaries in October, and drew scrutiny for asking Biden if it was proper for his son, Hunter, to do business abroad during his tenure as vice president. Senate Republicans are currently investigating Hunter Biden’s former role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, which Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said was “political retribution intended to help the president keep his job.”
“My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong,” Biden said. “I carried out the policy of the United States in rooting out corruption in Ukraine.”
While Biden will be in Pennsylvania close to his childhood home, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), will be making her visit to the state since being added to the ticket.
Harris will be traveling to Philadelphia today, though it’s still unclear when or what she’ll be doing here. Earlier this week, she held a Zoom fundraiser with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Saturday Night Live cast member Maya Rudolph, who earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of “fun aunt” Harris during the Democratic primary.
“There’s nothing crazily overt about Sen. Harris, but I have to tell you, when I got to [SNL] and they put the wig on me, it was done,” Rudolph joked, according to Deadline.
The Trump and Biden campaigns have agreed to three debates during the 2020 election:
- Sept. 29: Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, moderated by Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace
- Oct. 15: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, moderated by C-SPAN Political Editor Steve Scully
- Oct. 22: Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., moderated by NBC News White House correspondent (and Philadelphia native) Kristen Welker
A debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page will be the moderator.