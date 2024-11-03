Kamala Harris campaign announces musical guests for Philly rally and concert Monday

Vice President Kamala Harris will close out her presidential campaign in Philadelphia Monday night, where she’ll be joined by a star-studded cast of musicians and celebrities.

The concert and rally, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Monday on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway below the steps of the Art Museum, will feature Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, The Roots, DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone, and Oprah Winfrey.

The get out the vote event will be tied together with a national livestream show which will spotlight “every battleground states’ rallies, performances, and speeches,” the campaign announced.

Road closures for the event began on Friday, and will expand Monday to include the entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkways from 18th Street through through Eakins Oval to 25th Street. A full list of road closures can be found here.

Prior to Monday night’s event in Philadelphia, Harris will also attend a separate rally and concert in Pittsburgh, which will feature Katy Perry, D-Nice, and Andra Day.

Harris’ campaign hasn’t lacked star power in the final weeks of the campaign, which perfomances by Bruce Springsteen John Legend, Gracie Abrams, and Alicia Keys. Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, have also campaigned in Philadelphia for Harris, who is locked in a close race in Pennsylvania against former President Donald Trump.

Trump has rallies planned in Reading and Pittsburgh Monday before closing out his campaign with an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.