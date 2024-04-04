Vice President Harris will be back in Philadelphia Monday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Philadelphia Monday, roughly two weeks before the Pennsylvania primary.

Harris will highlight President Joe Biden’s administration’s efforts “to lower costs and discuss new efforts to increase access to opportunity for people across America,” according a news release.

It’ll be her second trip to Pennsylvania this year, and her 12th since taking office.

Biden has visited the state more than 20 times since becoming president, with four in eastern Pennsylvania just this year.

The president has personal ties to Pennsylvania. He was spent his early years in Scranton, and first lady Jill Biden grew up in the Philly suburbs.

But more importantly, Pennsylvania is a vital swing state in this year’s presidential election. Even the smallest shifts in eastern Pennsylvania could determine the outcome of the race, and the economy is a key issue for many voters.

Harris visited Pittsburgh in February to announce $5.8 billion to remove lead pipes and improve clean drinking water access across the country. The effort allocated $200 million for Pennsylvania.

She visited Philadelphia last June to meet with labor leaders, and in August to announce pay increases for construction workers and visit I-95.

