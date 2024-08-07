Debby puts a damper on planned presidential campaign visits Thursday

Tropical Storm Debby is putting a damper on Thursday’s event plans for the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Harris and her newly announced running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, had been scheduled to appear in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday as part of a five-day battleground state tour. That event, however, has been postponed due to Debby’s impacts on the region, which is expected to see heavy rain Thursday and Friday.

A rescheduled date has not yet been announced. Harris and Walz will reportedly hold a second event in Michigan Thursday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The cancellation in North Carolina marks the second this week, with the Harris campaign previously announcing the postponement of a Georgia event, also due to Debby’s impact.

Likewise, Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), has postponed a planned Thursday trip to North Carolina that would have had him stop in Raleigh and Oakboro. Those events, the Trump campaign has announced, have also been postponed over severe weather concerns, and have not yet been rescheduled.

Trump himself had no events publicly scheduled Thursday, according to his campaign website. He is slated to appear at a rally in Bozeman, Mont., Friday.

Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, however, will make an appearance Thursday — in Paris, the White House said. Emhoff is scheduled to travel to France Wednesday to attend the closing ceremony of the Olympics this weekend, and is slated to speak at an unspecified campaign event Thursday as part of the trip.

Harris, Walz, and Vance, meanwhile, were scheduled to make stops in Wisconsin and Michigan Wednesday, a day after the trio appeared at separate events in Philadelphia. Vance spoke at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning, followed by Harris and Walz’s rally at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia in the evening.

The Liacouras Center event marked Harris and Walz’s first public appearance together on the campaign trail, kicking off their multistate tour.

The Trump campaign plans to follow the Harris-Walz ticket’s tour closely this week, with Vance appearing in several of the same battleground states, Politico reports.