Debby-related rains prompt flood and storm watches for the Philly region, with more to come

A Debby-related flood watch will be in effect for the entire Philly region through Wednesday morning, and chances are that it won’t be the last one this week, forecasters are warning.

The future path of Tropical Storm Debby, which was dousing the Carolinas Tuesday morning, was uncertain, and it was unclear whether it would retain its identity by the time it approaches the region during the weekend. But those considerations were almost beside the point, said Robert Deal, the science and operations officer at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

“it’s a tropical air mass,” he said, “whether it’s an extra-tropical, post-tropical, or a tropical system, the event for us is quite a bit of heavy rainfall,” he said.

The government’s Storm Prediction Center has Philadelphia and its neighboring counties under a severe storm watch until 11 p.m. Tuesday, and the weather service hourly forecasts for Philly have wall-to-wall rain potential for every hour until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Round one is due to get underway Tuesday afternoon, and pick up in intensity late in the day and during the night, with the atmosphere super-charged with energy, tropical moisture steaming northward, and a ponderously moving front approaching to set off showers.

Severe storms and isolated downpours are in play. Debby’s center still was hundreds of miles away, and more heavy rains were expected later in the week as the center comes closer.

Meteorologists are certain that the entire region is going to get a generous soaking between now and Saturday. The only remaining question was whether the totals would be in the 2-to-3 inch range or more toward the 6- to 8-inch amounts.

Debby was near the South Carolina coast late Tuesday morning with peak winds of 40 mph, and was forecast to meander in the Southeast for the next few days.

As much as 16 inches of rain was forecast to fall along with Carolina borders, with catastrophic flooding “likely,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Debby’s future path

Debby eventually will move inland and pick up forward speed later in the week as it moves northeast, the hurricane center says, its remnant center passing near Philadelphia Saturday morning.

That’s slightly west of the path that was predicted Monday, said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. It is at least possible that the heaviest rains later in the week ultimately could fall to the north and west of I-95 as Debby approaches.

But that’s not close to a done deal. About the only thing certain is that the track is going to undergo changes.

How much for Philly?

Showers are expected to break out by late afternoon Tuesday and continue through the night.

“Somebody could get really hammered,” said Dombek.

The weather service’s Deal said said that “training” — that’s when clusters of thunderstorms keep pounding the same areas — is possible, and that wherever that happens that will bump up rain totals.

The agency is labeling this a “predecessor rainfall event,” and what happens between now and noon Wednesday could have a significant effect on the flood potential later in the week.

“We’ll go through the day and see how it primes the soil moisture,” he said. “Then we’ll assess what kind of impacts it will make the rest of the week.”

An isolated tornado later in the week, especially in the Delmarva peninsula or extreme South Jersey, isn’t out of the question, said Dombek.

It’s also quite likely that in the end rainfall amounts aren’t going to be uniform, not unlike those in a late-March snowfall.

“When we look at the totals, we will have some real variations over short distances,” Dombek said.