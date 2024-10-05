"<p>Elon Musk <a href=\\"https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1842048755169690103\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">says he will be in Butler, Pa., Saturday to support</a> former President Donald Trump during a rally at the same site where Trump was shot in the ear during an assassination attempt three months ago.</p> <p>Musk’s anticipated appearance at the Butler Farm Show grounds highlights the billionaire X CEO’s continued role as a top Trump ally and underscores the national attention that the former president’s <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/donald-trump-returns-butler-rally-20241004.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">“hero’s welcome” is likely to receive</a>. According to a Trump campaign news release, Musk is one of many “special guests” expected. Musk was identified on the list as “Founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX.”</p> <p>Trump will return to the Butler Farm Show grounds Saturday evening at 5 p.m., the same place where a gunman, 20-year old Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire on July 13 just moments into Trump’s rally speech in a near-miss assassination attempt on the former president, fatally shooting one attendee, seriously wounding two others, and striking Trump in his ear. Crooks was <a href=\\"https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-rally-shooter-death-attendee-butler-county-da/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">eventually fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper</a>.</p> <p>Trump has said Saturday’s rally will honor Corey Comperatore, <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/news/pennsylvania/corey-comperatore-donald-trump-rally-victim-butler-pennsylvania-20240714.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">the firefighter</a> <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/news/pennsylvania/corey-comperatore-donald-trump-rally-victim-butler-pennsylvania-20240714.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">killed at the rally while shielding his wife and daughter</a>; law enforcement; and the two rally-goers who were injured. But the highly anticipated return <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/donald-trump-returns-butler-rally-20241004.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">is also likely to be a national spectacle</a>.</p> <p>Comperatore’s family, along with law enforcement and first responders from Butler and other Pennsylvania counties will be in attendance. The rally is also expected to host around 60 special guests, including Musk, Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, and <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/jd-vance-newtown-bucks-county-rally-20240928.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Newtown Athletic Club owner and major Trump donor Jim Worthington</a>. Dan Newlin, a Florida personal injury attorney and major GOP donor who gave to victims after the July shooting and <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/dan-newlin-trump-gop-donor-advertisements-philadelphia-20240926.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">is responsible for the large Trump billboard overlooking Market Street</a>, is also scheduled to attend.</p> <p><em>— Fallon Roth</em></p>"