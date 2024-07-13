Trump escorted from stage after gunfire sound in Butler

Former President Donald Trump was escorted from the stage, with blood on his face, in the middle of his rally in Western Pennsylvania Saturday as shots appeared to have been fired.

The presumptive Republican nominee for president was hosting a rally in Butler days before he is formally receive the nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump ducked behind the podium shortly into his speech amid a loud popping noise and as someone from the crowd screamed get down.

Someone else screamed “shooter is down.”

This is a developing story.