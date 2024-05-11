Donald Trump heading to Wildwood today for election rally at the Jersey Shore
Trump is currently on trial in New York City over hush-money payments made ahead of the 2016 election.
Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally in Wildwood, N.J. Saturday at 5 p.m.
Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, finished Day 15 of his hush-money trial in New York on Friday. It is one of four federal indictments the former president faces.
Planning on attending Trump's rally? Here's everything you need to know.
Three Wildwood officials, including Mayor Ernie Troiano, face indictments that allege they defrauded the state’s health care system.
New Jersey's primary elections are on June 4. Four Republicans and three Democrats are vying for the Senate seat currently held by Robert Menendez, who may run as an independent.
Donald Trump rally in Wildwood, N.J.: Start time, how to watch and stream
Former President Donald Trump will return to Wildwood, N.J. today to hold a political rally a little less than six months ahead of the 2024 election.
Trump held a huge rally in Wildwood in January 2020, and was accused by then-mayor Pete Byron of not reimbursing the town for costs associated with the event. This time around, Trump's campaign has already paid $54,000 upfront to cover law enforcement support, according to current Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr.
Trump's rally in Wildwood a break from the courtroom
After a long week in court, Donald Trump is heading to the Jersey Shore. And his campaign says he’ll be joined by “tens of thousands” of his friends.
Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, expects to draw what his team is calling a “mega crowd” to a Saturday evening rally in the southern New Jersey resort town of Wildwood. It will be held 150 miles south of the New York City courthouse where he has been forced to spend most weekdays sitting silently through his felony hush money trial.
Democrats warn Trump New Jersey 'is not going to be a welcoming place'
U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat who represents parts of northern New Jersey, said she expects a lot of people at Donald Trump's rally in Wildwood Saturday will be coming from elsewhere because of the former president's reputation in the Garden State.
“Jersey is not going to be a welcoming place for Trump,” she said in a press call with President Joe Biden’s campaign on Friday.
Wildwood’s mayor invited Donald Trump to use the beach. Here's why.
On a bitterly cold January day in 2020, former President Donald Trump packed the Wildwood Convention Center with supporters at one of his biggest rallies of the last presidential campaign.
Four years later, Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. learned Trump wanted a reprise but the old venue was unavailable. He offered another idea:
Like Trump, Wildwood's mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. is also facing legal troubles
The last time Donald Trump came to Wildwood, Pete Byron, a Democrat, was the newly elected mayor. Byron said he was banned by Rep. Jeff Van Drew from attending the Trump rally, despite supporting it as an economic driver for the town then.
Byron’s election seemed to represent a shift away from Trumpism and Troiano, who had been mayor for 19 years. But Byron resigned in September 2023 after he was sentenced following his guilty plea for to tax fraud in federal court.