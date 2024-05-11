Donald Trump heading to Wildwood today for election rally at the Jersey Shore

Donald Trump rally in Wildwood, N.J.: Start time, how to watch and stream

Former President Donald Trump will return to Wildwood, N.J. today to hold a political rally a little less than six months ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump held a huge rally in Wildwood in January 2020, and was accused by then-mayor Pete Byron of not reimbursing the town for costs associated with the event. This time around, Trump's campaign has already paid $54,000 upfront to cover law enforcement support, according to current Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr.