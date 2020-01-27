Almost all motels within walking distance of the venue have sold out, some nearly immediately after the rally was announced. Chris Falcone, manager of the Days Inn & Suites directly across from the arena, said earlier this month that all 50 rooms were gone within 24 hours of the event’s announcement. Rooms at the Days Inn went for an average of $110 a night, about $20 higher than what they would normally be for this time of year, Falcone said. Airbnb rentals are ranging from $150 to $990 a night.