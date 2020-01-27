In anticipation of President Donald Trump’s rally in Wildwood on Tuesday, here’s everything you need to know to about the event.
It will be held at Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk. The venue is in South Jersey’s Second Congressional District, represented by Jeff Van Drew, who in December switched political parties to become a Republican and will accompany Trump at the rally.
Doors to the event will open at 3 p.m., and although the rally officially will begin at 5 p.m., Trump isn’t scheduled to go on stage until 7 p.m. It will likely finish at about 9 p.m.
Go to donaldjtrump.com and click on the banner on the top of the site, or the “Events” tab. There is a two-ticket-a-person limit and tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Unfortunately, no. Admission is first-come, first-serve, so eager viewers need to get to the venue early. The venue has a 10,000-person occupancy limit, and with staging equipment, its capacity will likely go down.
The roads surrounding the venue will close starting at noon, according to Wildwood police. Free street parking will be available throughout the area.
Because high traffic volume is expected, Wildwood Crest’s traffic lights will be activated and operating in full cycles from Monday morning through Wednesday morning.
Wildwood Police say people should not bring any excess baggage to the event, including backpacks larger than 12 inches by 14 inches by 5 inches, chairs, or pets. Balloons, balls, coolers, alcoholic beverages, selfie sticks, containers, and umbrellas are also not allowed, among other miscellaneous items.
Almost all motels within walking distance of the venue have sold out, some nearly immediately after the rally was announced. Chris Falcone, manager of the Days Inn & Suites directly across from the arena, said earlier this month that all 50 rooms were gone within 24 hours of the event’s announcement. Rooms at the Days Inn went for an average of $110 a night, about $20 higher than what they would normally be for this time of year, Falcone said. Airbnb rentals are ranging from $150 to $990 a night.
Wildwood city schools will be closed on Jan. 28.
Cape May County Indivisible, a liberal community group, is co-hosting a protest with more than two dozen grassroots organizations. The group’s Facebook event shows more than 1,000 people interested in attending.