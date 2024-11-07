"<p>President Joe Biden will address the nation Thursday morning following President-elect Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.</p> <p>Biden is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m., according to his public calendar. </p> <p>After debating Trump in June, Biden was pushed to drop out of the race by Democrats worried about his performance against Trump.</p> <p>While Biden is the oldest serving president in American history at age 81, Trump will be the oldest president ever inaugurated at age 78. The only other U.S. president inaugurated in their 70s was Ronald Reagan, who was 73 during his second inauguration in 1985. </p> <p><em>— Rob Tornoe</em></p>"