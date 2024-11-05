"<p>Thomas Gianchetti, 61, was among the first through the doors of Aston’s James W. McGinn Community Center to vote when the polls opened at 7 a.m.</p> <p>Dozens of people lined up outside the Delaware County voting location before the doors opened.</p> <p>Gianchetti is a lifelong Republican and voted for Trump.</p> <p>“This country is a disaster,” he said.</p> <p>When asked what issues he is most concerned about Gianchetti said, “Oh man, what isn’t the issue.”</p> <p>The economy and education policies are among his concerns he said.</p> <p>Gianchetti said he had been enjoying some time at a vacation home in Sea Isle, but drove back to Aston, his primary residence, early this morning to vote.</p> <p>“I’m going right back down,” he said.</p> <p><em>– Sarah Gantz</em></p>"