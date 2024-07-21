Joe Biden withdraws from presidential race; endorses Kamala Harris to take on Donald Trump
If Kamala Harris secures the Democratic nomination, she'll face Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, an unprecedented move less than four months before Election Day.
Minutes after his announcement, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee. There could be other candidates for the nomination, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Biden announced his decision to withdraw in a letter posted to X, and said he would speak in more detail later this week.
Biden did not resign and his letter said he was focused on "fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro praises Joe Biden
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is thankful for President Joe Biden’s leadership, following the announcement that Biden would leave the presidential race, calling him “one of the most consequential presidents in modern history.”
“President Biden has gotten an incredible amount done to move our country forward, defend our democracy, and protect real freedom,” Shapiro added.
Philly-area Democrats react Biden's decision to drop out
U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Democrat who represents a large swath of Philadelphia and a Biden ally, said in a statement that Biden is “a patriot.”
“He selflessly put personal ambition aside to do what he thinks is best for our country,” Boyle said. “Today and every day, both in dark passages and bright days, I am always proud to be one of Joe Biden’s biggest supporters.”
Donald Trump reacts to news of Biden dropping out of race
Former President Donald Trump said President Joe Biden “was not fit” to either run for president or serve in the office.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump blasted Biden’s doctor and the media, claiming they “knew that he wasn’t capable of being President.” Trump made no mention of his likely 2024 opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, who received Biden’s endorsement Sunday.
Republican Dave McCormick: Biden “not capable of serving as Commander-in-Chief'
Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick said in a statement that Biden is “not capable of serving as commander-in-chief” following the president’s announcement that he will not seek reelection.
McCormick, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, used the moment to attack his opponent, saying “as a veteran and an American, I believe our troops deserve a Commander-in-Chief who is fully capable of doing the job — and Casey’s refusal to stand up for them throughout President Biden’s obvious decline is despicable.”
Republicans exploring lawsuits after Biden drops out of race
Republicans are already exploring legal challenges to whoever Democrats put forth as their new presidential nominee.
In a Sunday interview with CNN, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) predicted his party could pursue litigation to contest replacing Biden – the winner of the Democratic primary election – with another candidate on general election ballots in several states.
Pennsylvania pollster: ‘This is a complete reset of the race’
A top Pennsylvania pollster said Biden’s decision to drop out of the race represents a “complete reset” four months before Election Day, but that Democrats can become more competitive in Pennsylvania if they can coalesce around a nominee quickly.
Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin and Marshall College, said polls in state showed Trump leading by several percentage points whereas, just four years ago, Biden was comfortably ahead.
Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris
Minutes after announcing he’s dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.
“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden wrote on social media Sunday. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump.”
Biden isn't resigning as president
While Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, he isn’t resigning as president.
In a statement Biden shared on social media Sunday, he said he will “focus solely on fulfilling my duties at President for the remainder of my term.”
Read Joe Biden's letter
Joe Biden announces he will no longer seek a second term
President Joe Biden announced he is ending his presidential reelection campaign.
It is an unprecedented move in U.S. history. No major political party's presidential nominee has every dropped out of the race during the general election. But after Biden's poor performance during a debate against former President Donald Trump last month, many Democrats have openly called for a chance at the top of the ticket.
What happens next? Who will be the Democratic presidential nominee?
That remains unclear.
The frontrunner to secure the nomination is widely considered to be Vice President Kamala Harris, especially following Joe Biden's endorsement Sunday.