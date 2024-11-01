"// Pinned <p>President Joe Biden will be traveling to Philadelphia Friday just days before Election Day, but Vice President Kamala Harris won't be joining him. </p> <p>Biden is scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia at 3:30 p.m., and is expected to deliver a speech on his administration's support for unions in Northeast Philly at 4:30 p.m.</p> <p>The White House has not publicly announced the location of Biden's speech. After his speech he will travel to Wilmington, Del., where he'll spending the night before heading to<a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/joe-biden-schedule-philadelphia-scranton-20241101.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\"> a political event Saturday in Scranton, Pa., his hometown. </a></p> <p>Biden's visit comes a few days after <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/trump-biden-supporters-garbage-shapiro-20241030.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">calling supporters of Donald Trump \\"garbage\\"</a> after a comedian at his rally said Puerto Rico was a \\"<a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/bob-casey-susan-wild-trump-puerto-rico-pennsylvania-democrats-20241029.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">floating island of garbage.</a>\\"</p> <p>Biden, who ended his reelection campaign in July, immediately walked back the comment, claiming he was only referring to the comedian and not all Trump supporters. Harris also distanced herself from the remarks, telling reporters Wednesday, \\"I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for.\\"</p> <p>That hasn't stopped the remarks from continuing to dominate coverage on Fox News and other conservative news outlets.</p> <p>\\"I think what we got to focus on here are the words of Kamala Harris, where she said, hey, what Joe Biden said does not reflect my views,\\" Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said when asked about the comments on Fox News Thursday. \\"And the words of Donald Trump, where he wasn't able to condemn the comments at his rally and where he continues to spew this vitriol into our political discourse.\\"</p> <p><em>– Rob Tornoe</em></p>"