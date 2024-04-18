Pennsylvania primary: What to know before you vote, Biden back in Philadelphia

A shot and a beer: When the Pa. presidential primary mattered

Pennsylvania’s importance as a swing state in general elections is in evidence by the fact that presidential nominees all-but qualify for Keystone frequent-visitor passes during the campaigns. (Note that they don’t seem to spend much time in all-blue Jersey.)

But only twice in the last 50 years has Pennsylvania been center-stage in presidential primaries. In 1976, Jimmy Carter began his campaign in Philadelphia by apologizing for stating that the federal government should not get involved in trying to change the “ethnic purity” of neighborhoods. Carter survived the controversy and all but secured the Democratic nomination by winning in Pennsylvania, foreshadowing the commonwealth’s role in sending him to the White House.