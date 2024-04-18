Pennsylvania primary: What to know before you vote, Biden back in Philadelphia
Biden's visit to Philly follows stops in Scranton and Pittsburgh earlier this week. Former president Donald Trump made appearances in Bucks and Lehigh Counties over the weekend.
Pennsylvania's primary election is Tuesday. While both parties' nominees are set in the marquee presidential and Senate races, voters will also weigh in on a competitive race for attorney general, other row offices, U.S. House, and the state House and Senate.
Pennsylvania is expected to be a key presidential battleground state in the November general election. Donald Trump held a fundraiser and a rally in the state over the weekend, and Joe Biden has been making several Pennsylvania stops this week, including a Thursday visit to Philadelphia.
State Rep. Kevin Boyle, who is seeking reelection, continues to evade arrest after a warrant was issued on charges related to violating a protection from abuse order.
President Biden back in Philadelphia today
President Joe Biden is ending a three-day tour of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he hasn’t been a stranger since being elected in 2020.
Biden most recent visit to the Commonwealth took him from his childhood home in Scranton on Tuesday to Pittsburgh yesterday, where he signaled his willingness to crack down on China for potentially anticompetitive trade practices with aluminum and steel.
A shot and a beer: When the Pa. presidential primary mattered
Pennsylvania’s importance as a swing state in general elections is in evidence by the fact that presidential nominees all-but qualify for Keystone frequent-visitor passes during the campaigns. (Note that they don’t seem to spend much time in all-blue Jersey.)
But only twice in the last 50 years has Pennsylvania been center-stage in presidential primaries. In 1976, Jimmy Carter began his campaign in Philadelphia by apologizing for stating that the federal government should not get involved in trying to change the “ethnic purity” of neighborhoods. Carter survived the controversy and all but secured the Democratic nomination by winning in Pennsylvania, foreshadowing the commonwealth’s role in sending him to the White House.
Malcolm Kenyatta and Mark Pinsley are running in the Democratic primary for Pa. auditor general. Here’s what to know.
When Pennsylvania holds its primary election on April 23, Democrats and Republicans will select their picks to vie to be the state’s chief fiscal watchdog.
The auditor general is responsible for conducting reviews of government departments and agencies to ensure that taxpayer money is spent properly and that programs meet their goals.
Pennsylvania primary election voters guide
Primary elections are held to determine who will represent each political party in the general election. Pennsylvania holds closed primaries, meaning that only members of a political party can vote in its primary.
Pennsylvanians will select their parties’ nominees for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state House and Senate, state attorney general, and other state row offices. These primaries will set up November matchups, which could tip the balance of power in both Harrisburg and Washington.
