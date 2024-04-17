State Rep. Kevin Boyle not yet in police custody for violating a PFA

This story has been updated to correct State Rep. Kevin Boyle’s current status. He has not yet turned himself into police.

State Rep. Kevin Boyle has not yet turned himself into Philadelphia police after a warrant was issued Tuesday for his arrest on charges related to violating a protection from abuse order.

Dustin Slaughter, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, incorrectly said Wednesday morning that Boyle was in police custody, but later said he had not yet turned himself in.

Boyle, 44, is a Democrat seeking an eighth term in next week’s primary election.

No other details were immediately available Wednesday.

Boyle will still appear on Tuesday’s ballot and remains a candidate for office, despite his legal troubles. The charges do not disqualify him from holding elected office, and he could still win the primary election. His primary opponent, Sean Dougherty, is a favorite to win the race because he has House Democrats’ backing.

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D., Pa.), Kevin Boyle’s older brother, attributed his arrest to a mental health condition that has been “a nightmare for me and our family.”

“Kevin’s family, close friends, and several colleagues have done everything possible to get him to enter into treatment, but we have been frustrated by a system that gives little power to the loved ones of an adult with a serious mental health condition,” Brendan Boyle said.

Kevin Boyle, who represents part of Northeast Philadelphia, has been open about his struggles with his mental health in recent years. In 2021, he was arrested for harassment and violating a protection from abuse order filed by his then-wife, which was later expunged. His brother said in his statement that he “made a full recovery” with medical treatment and proper medication. Kevin Boyle said in a 2022 letter to constituents that he was having a psychotic episode at the time of his arrest and that his life was saved after subsequent treatment at a mental health facility.