President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia today. Here’s what we know.

President Joe Biden is ending a three-day tour of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he hasn’t been a stranger since being elected in 2020.

Biden most recent visit to the Commonwealth took him from his childhood home in Scranton on Tuesday to Pittsburgh yesterday, where he signaled his willingness to crack down on China for potentially anticompetitive trade practices with aluminum and steel.

“I’m not looking for a fight with China,” Biden said. “I’m looking for competition, but fair competition.”

Details on his trip to Philadelphia Thursday have not been released, but Biden will be endorsed by several members of the Kennedy family, including Kerry Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, and former Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy. It’s a strong rebuke of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running an independent campaign for president and could siphon votes away from Biden and help his Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

“I can only imagine how Donald Trump’s outrageous lies and behavior would have horrified my father, Robert F. Kennedy, who proudly served as Attorney General of the United States, and honored his pledge to uphold the law and protect the country,” Kerry Kennedy will say, according to prepared remarks obtained by The Inquirer. “Daddy stood for equal justice, human rights and freedom from want and fear. Just as President Biden does today.”

Biden is in Pennsylvania ahead of next week’s primary election on April. 23. While the presidential race is all locked up, voters will be deciding their nominees for state House and Senate seats, state attorney general, and other state row offices. These primaries will set up November matchups, which could tip the balance of power in both Harrisburg and Washington.

Biden’s schedule in Philadelphia today

Biden is scheduled to depart the White House around 10:15 a.m. and arrive at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 a.m.

From there, he’ll travel to a rec center in Philadelphia and deliver remarks around 12:45 p.m. The specific location has not yet been released by the White House.

After that, he’s scheduled to participate in another campaign event at 1:45 p.m. before leaving Philadelphia around 3:50 p.m., according to his public calendar.

It’s the fourth time Biden has traveled to the Philly area this year

It’s Biden’s fourth visit to the Philadelphia area in 2024 and his seventh to Pennsylvania, which included stops in Scranton and Pittsburgh this week ahead of the Commonwealth’s primary election next week.

No other place outside of Washington, D.C., and his home state of Delaware has hosted the president more frequently over the last two years. Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the Philadelphia earlier this month to participate in a roundtable at William Cramp Elementary School, where she promoted the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan.

Last year, he visited eight times, which included a tour of the Philly Shipyard, brunch at Parc after attending his granddaughter’s art show at the University of Pennsylvania, and the official kickoff to his reelection campaign at the Convention Center.

Here is a timeline of Biden’s trips to Philadelphia this year:

Trump visited Pennsylvania last week, but is stuck in a courthouse

Last week, Trump visited Bucks County and held a rally in Lehigh County. But don’t expect the former president to campaign here ahead of next week’s primary.

Trump is stuck in Manhattan, where he is on trial for falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

New York law requires defendants to be present during their trials. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

On Saturday, Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Wilmington, N.C. at 7 p.m.

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this report.