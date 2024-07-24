Joe Biden to address nation after dropping out of 2024 election; campaign schedules for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is often named as a potential vice presidential nominee for Harris, but said he hadn’t submitted vetting paperwork.
Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to face former President Donald Trump in the November election after securing support from enough delegates to be considered the presumptive Democratic nominee.
Joe Biden to address the nation on decision to drop out of presidential race
President Joe Biden will address the nation tonight following his decision to end his reelection campaign and drop out of the 2024 race.
Biden is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. Eastern from the White House.
Donald Trump to rally in North Carolina
Former President Donald Trump will attend his first public rally since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and thrusting Vice President Kamala Harris into the spotlight.
Trump is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. Eastern at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. His speech comes less than a week after accepting the Republican nomination and less than two weeks since being wounded by a would-be assassin at a Western Pennsylvania rally.
Kamala Harris campaign schedule has stops in Indianapolis, Houston
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to travel to Indianapolis Wednesday, where she will give a keynote speech at a sorority event.
Harris will appear at Zeta Phi Beta's Grand Boulé event Wednesday, the White House has announced. The event serves as the historically Black sorority's convention, and marks another early appearance for Harris as she begins her campaign for the presidency following President Joe Biden's decision to not seek reelection over the weekend.
Josh Shapiro is getting VP hype after big Pa. win — against a weak opponent
Gov. Josh Shapiro has a track record of winning big in Pennsylvania.
As a candidate for attorney general, he was one of few Democrats to win statewide in 2016, and he got more votes than President Joe Biden in 2020. In 2022, he drove up Democratic margins from the Allegheny to the Schuylkill and became governor in a 14-percentage point win that outperformed Biden’s 2020 victory in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.