"<p>After delivering her closing argument in Washington, D.C. last night, Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Pennsylvania Wednesday with just six days until the election.</p> <p>Harris is scheduled to hold a rally in Harrisburg this afternoon at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the campaign is telling attendees to arrive no later than 3:30 p.m.</p> <p>The vice president has a busy campaign schedule today. She's also scheduled to host a Get Out the Vote event in Raleigh, N.C. Wednesday morning and a rally and concert this evening in Madison, Wis. Performers include Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Remi Wolf, and the National’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner.</p> <p>Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, meanwhile, is expected to deliver remarks at a campaign event at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, where he will also kick off a volunteer phone bank effort.</p> <p>Filmmaker Spike Lee will be Philadelphia to help rally Black voters. He'll be joined by state Senator Vincent Hughes, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, and Business Manager of the Laborers’ District Council Ryan N. Boyer.</p> <p><em>— Rob Tornoe</em></p>"