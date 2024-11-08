"<p>While nearly all races in Pennsylvania has been called, we still don’t know which party will control the Pennsylvania House of Representatives</p> <p>Democrats and Republicans enter Friday tied 101-101 for control of the Pennsylvania State House with just one race left to be called — the 72nd District contest between incumbent Democrat Frank Burns and Republican Amy Bradley.</p> <p>The race has yet to be called, but Democrats claimed victory Friday morning, which would give them a narrow 102-101 majority in the Pennsylvania House.</p> <p>“This was a tough election, but our incumbents proved they have the confidence of their constituents. They are focused on the needs of their districts and the people of Pennsylvania,\\" Pennsylvania House Democratic Campaign Committee executive director Madeline Zann said in a statement. \\"This majority is the people’s majority because voters trust them to deliver results. I look forward to seeing how our majority builds on its accomplishments for the people of Pennsylvania in the coming years.”</p> <p>Counting of the Western Pennsylvania race was delayed by systems malfunctions in Cambria County, where workers were forced to hand count thousands of ballots. It’s unclear when the counting will be completed or the race will officially be called.</p> <p><em>— Rob Tornoe</em></p>"