Former Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan conceded the Democratic primary for district attorney to incumbent Larry Krasner in a statement emailed by his campaign late Tuesday night. “Although we came up short on Election Day, I’m proud of what we accomplished, and while I may not be the next district attorney, I will never stop fighting for the values we carried through this campaign,” Dugan said. “And to Larry Krasner, I offer my congratulations. For the sake of our neighborhoods, our families, and the soul of this city — I truly hope he succeeds.” The Associated Press called the race earlier Tuesday night, but Dugan ended his election night watch party without addressing supporters after the race was decided. In his victory speech, Krasner said that Dugan had not yet called him to concede the race. The statement, which elaborated on Dugan’s hopes for Krasner’s next term, appeared to close the door on the possibility of Dugan running in the general election as a Republican, a possibility raised after the Philly GOP organized a write-in campaign to make him their nominee. Dugan’s supporters, he said, “want safer streets, real consequences for gun violence, and a justice system that looks out for small business owners.” “I hope [Krasner] heard them. I hope he takes that message to heart,” Dugan said. “This isn’t goodbye. I’m still here. I’m still working to serve others. And I’m still proud — proud of this city, proud of what we stood for, and proud of all of you. Go Birds!” — Sean Walsh