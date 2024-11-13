President Joe Biden will meet with his successor today, as President-elect Donald Trump makes his first trip to the White House since winning the 2024 presidential election. Biden and Trump are scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. in the Oval Office, according to the president's public schedule. “They will go through the top issues — both domestic and foreign policy issues — including what is happening in Europe and Asia and the Middle East,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS of today's meeting. “And the president will have the chance to explain to President Trump how he sees things ... and talk to President Trump about how President Trump is thinking about taking on these issues when he takes office.” It's a traditional meeting Trump declined to participate in after the 2020 election, as he falsely claimed he defeated Biden and would remain in the White House. Former President Barack Obama held a similar meeting with Trump in 2016. Trump is also expected to meet with Republicans from Congress, who will also control the Senate and most likely the House, though Democrats continue to have an unlikely chance of taking the majority. — Rob Tornoe